Gravedigger and other "monsters" coming to Van Andel Arena this weekend

High energy meets high octane as the roar of monster trucks fills Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids once more for Monster Jam 2025! While the sport has many stars, there are none more iconic than Gravedigger. We got the chance to speak with Matt Cody who is currently driving the famous truck and learned what to expect at this year's competition.

Don't forget to check out the highly popular Pit Parties where fans can get "down on the dirt" and up close to the trucks as well as meeting numerous drivers. Learn more in our interview and purchase tickets at monsterjam.com.

Shows are:



Friday, March 7, 2025: 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 8, 2025: 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 9, 2025: 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Pit Parties are held from 10:30 - Noon before the 1p.m. shows on both Saturday and Sunday