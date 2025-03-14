Grandma Magic's "Slow Down, My Friend" teaches kids the benefits of taking your time

"Slow Down, My Friend: The Adventures of Tyler and Twilly" is a charming children's book by Debbie Wolski, designed to gently impart the value of slowing down and appreciating life's simple moments.

Through the contrasting characters of Tyler T. Turtle, who embodies a calm and deliberate pace, and Twilly the Filly, who rushes through life, the story illustrates the beauty of mindfulness and taking time to savor experiences. It's a story that encourages the reader to find balance in a fast-paced world. Wolski's narrative weaves together an entertaining story with a valuable life lesson, making it a delightful read that resonates with both children and adults.

You can find her books online or at your favorite local bookstore.

