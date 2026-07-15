Grand Traverse Pie Company turns 30, giving back to Michigan communities

Grand Traverse Pie Company turns 30 years old in 2026, and the Michigan-made company is celebrating by giving back to Michigan communities through Hunger Free Summer.

Statewide, the company will use a portion of apple pie sales from all GT pie shops to support local non-profits and food pantries, ensuring that kids on summer vacation are able to receive meals that are otherwise available during the school year. In West Michigan, Love, Inc. in Norton Shores and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes in Portage are just one of several beneficiaries of the Hunger Free Summer initiative.

Grand Traverse Pie Company has 11 pie shops, with products available in retail stores across the Midwest including Meijer and Family Fare. Co-founders Mike Busley joined Todd and Michelle on the Altogas grill to talk about the company's history and their collaboration with Hunger Free Summer.

Visit gtpie.com for more information and to find a pie store near you!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok