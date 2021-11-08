Grand Rapids woman invents Bath Bean® to make baths relaxing for adults

For adults, bubble baths are a great way to relax, for a few minutes. Baths can become stressful and tense when there's absolutely no way to get comfortable. One Grand Rapids woman personally had a problem with this, and took it upon herself to invent a product that would make her bath time enjoyable again.

Tanya Vanden Bosch, mother of two kids and two dogs, and the inventor of the Bath Bean®. She loves taking long baths to soother her sore muscles or to relax, but she hated how uncomfortable she could get after a few minutes due to the slipperiness and hardness of the bath tub.

She tried troubleshooting to make baths more comfortable- putting her hands and feet on the sides of the tub to put herself in place, or reclining backwards into the tub- only for her to either tense up, or get her hair wet. Her baths were becoming tense and stressful, the exact opposite of what she wanted.

So to solve her problem, she invented the Bath Bean. The Bath Bean is a heavy duty body stopper that suctions to the bottom of the tub to support a bather's desired position. It will help stop sliding, giving bathers the ability to free up their hands and have more freedom in bath time.

The Bath Bean is available on bathbean.com for $99 with free shipping.