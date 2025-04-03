Grand Rapids Victim Services Unit: Support for Those Impacted by Crime

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Often when police are fighting crime, the focus is on the "bad guy" and the victims of the crimes get lost in the story. That's one reason why Crime Victims Week exists. It runs April 6-12, encouraging us to share the humanity of survivors and victims.

Clorissa Novak is the Victims Services Manager for the Grand Rapids Police Department. She joined us this morning to give us a deeper insight into what her office does every day.

The Victim Services Unit (VSU) in Grand Rapids, is dedicated to providing resources and support to individuals impacted by crime, particularly violent crime. The VSU offers various services to help victims manage the emotional, financial, and physical challenges that may arise.

Services Provided:

On-Scene Support: VSU staff are present during law enforcement interviews to provide immediate support and comfort to victims.

Resource Connection: They connect victims with community resources for essential needs such as housing, food, clothing, and financial aid.

Counseling and Legal Assistance: The VSU helps victims access counseling services to address emotional trauma and provides guidance on navigating the legal system.

Criminal Justice Navigation: They assist victims in staying informed about their cases and understanding their rights within the criminal justice system.

Crime Victim Compensation: The VSU helps victims apply for funds from the State of Michigan's Crime Victim Compensation program to cover expenses related to the crime.

Emotional Support and Safety Planning: The unit offers emotional support, coping strategies, and assistance in creating personalized safety plans.

Address Confidentiality Program: For victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or those fearing for their safety, the VSU can assist with enrollment in the State of Michigan's Address Confidentiality Program (ACP).

Contact Information:To contact the Victim Services Coordinator, call (616) 456-3360 or email cnovak@grcity.us. The typical schedule is Monday from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm and Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Please note that hours may vary, and services are unavailable on city-observed holidays. In case of an emergency, call 911. For after-hours mental health support, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok