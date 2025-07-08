Grand Rapids Symphony's Picnic Pops return for the summer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A summer tradition is making its return to Grand Rapids! The Grand Rapids Symphony is bringing back Picnic Pops for a 30th anniversary showcase this summer at a new location - the Secchia Meadows in Millennium Park.

Picnic Pops will be over the course of three evenings: July 16, 17, and 22 with gates opening at 5:45 P.M. The concerts will begin at 8 P.M. on July 16 and 7:30 P.M. on July 17 and 22.

The three evening performances will feature three different genres, including music from American composers, the music of the rock band Journey, and iconic Broadway performances from shows featuring Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett.

Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed to be brought into the park. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, and no animals with the exception of service animals are allowed.

Tickets start at $59.75, with children 12 and under free with an adult ticket.

Visit grsymphony.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available by calling (616) 454-9451.

