Grand Rapids Symphony's Celebration of Soul concert to benefit scholarship program

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration as the Grand Rapids Symphony presents "Celebration of Soul"! Joining the Symphony for this special performance is the one and only three-time Grammy Award winner T.I. who has topped the charts with songs like "Whatever You Like" and his huge duet with Rihanna "Live Your Life."

The evening begins with a pre-concert reception at 6pm, where you can enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres and mingle. Then, at 7:30pm, the Grand Rapids Symphony takes the stage with T.I.

But "Celebration of Soul" is more than just a concert. This is a fantastic way for the public to support the Symphony's Mosaic Scholarships. These scholarships provide financial assistance and mentorship to talented young musicians from underrepresented communities, helping to ensure that the future of classical music is diverse and inclusive. By attending this event, you'll not only enjoy an incredible evening of music but also contribute to a worthy cause that's making a real difference in the lives of young musicians.

There are two types of tickets: Full and Concert Only.

Get more information and your tickets at grsymphony.org.