Grand Rapids Symphony reveals their 2024-25 season lineup

Live music is good for the soul, and there's nothing like seeing musicians performing with passion up close and personal. The Grand Rapids Symphony truly makes its performances accessible and enjoyable for all, and they're announcing the new lineup of shows they're preparing for the 2024-2025 season.
Join the Grand Rapids Symphony for their 95th season with the very best of classical, pop, and more. Here is the current lineup of shows coming in 2024 and 2025:
Sept. 13 & 14 | Opening Night
Sept. 27 & 28 | For the Love of Violin
Oct. 18 & 19 | Made in GR: A Homecoming
Nov. 15 & 16 | South American Heat
Jan. 10 & 11 | Sax and the City
Feb. 7 & 8 | Pictures at an Exhibition
Feb. 28 & Mar. 1 | Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto
Mar. 21 & 22 | Mahler & Eight Timpani
Apr. 25 & 26 | Carmina Burana
May 9 & 10 | Death & Transfiguration
Coffee Masterworks
Nov. 22 | Coffee with Mozart
Jan. 31 | Coffee with Haydn
Mar. 7 | Coffee with the GRS Chorus
Chamber Masterworks
Nov. 22 | An Evening with Mozart
Jan. 31 | An Evening with Haydn
Mar. 7 | An Evening with the GRS Chorus
Fox Motors Pops Series
Nov. 1 & 2 | Fright Night
Dec. 5-8 | University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops
Mar. 14 & 15 | Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
Apr. 11 & 12 | An Evening at Hogwarts: Music by Candlelight
Family Series
Nov. 2 | Spooky Symphony
Apr. 12 | Hogwarts Adventure
Symphony Specials
Oct. 1 | BRAVO!: Yo-Yo Ma
Oct. 4 | Indigo Girls
Feb. 15 | Symphony with Soul: Common
Learn more and purchase tickets at grsymphony.org or call (616) 454-9451.