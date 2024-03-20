Grand Rapids Symphony reveals their 2024-25 season lineup

Live music is good for the soul, and there's nothing like seeing musicians performing with passion up close and personal. The Grand Rapids Symphony truly makes its performances accessible and enjoyable for all, and they're announcing the new lineup of shows they're preparing for the 2024-2025 season.

Join the Grand Rapids Symphony for their 95th season with the very best of classical, pop, and more. Here is the current lineup of shows coming in 2024 and 2025:

Sept. 13 & 14 | Opening Night

Sept. 27 & 28 | For the Love of Violin

Oct. 18 & 19 | Made in GR: A Homecoming

Nov. 15 & 16 | South American Heat

Jan. 10 & 11 | Sax and the City

Feb. 7 & 8 | Pictures at an Exhibition

Feb. 28 & Mar. 1 | Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Mar. 21 & 22 | Mahler & Eight Timpani

Apr. 25 & 26 | Carmina Burana

May 9 & 10 | Death & Transfiguration

Coffee Masterworks

Nov. 22 | Coffee with Mozart

Jan. 31 | Coffee with Haydn

Mar. 7 | Coffee with the GRS Chorus

Chamber Masterworks

Nov. 22 | An Evening with Mozart

Jan. 31 | An Evening with Haydn

Mar. 7 | An Evening with the GRS Chorus

Fox Motors Pops Series

Nov. 1 & 2 | Fright Night

Dec. 5-8 | University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops

Mar. 14 & 15 | Take Me Out to the Ballgame!

Apr. 11 & 12 | An Evening at Hogwarts: Music by Candlelight

Family Series

Nov. 2 | Spooky Symphony

Apr. 12 | Hogwarts Adventure

Symphony Specials

Oct. 1 | BRAVO!: Yo-Yo Ma

Oct. 4 | Indigo Girls

Feb. 15 | Symphony with Soul: Common

Learn more and purchase tickets at grsymphony.org or call (616) 454-9451.