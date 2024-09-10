Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Grand Rapids Symphony opens its 95th season this weekend

Posted

Instruments are being tuned, rehearsals are being held, and it’s all building up to opening night for the Grand Rapids Symphony.

For opening weekend, listen to the triumphant world of Wagner's Lohengrin to the profound depths of Bruckner's Symphony No. 3, often referred to as his "Wagner Symphony."

The Grand Rapids Symphony’s 95th season opens with performances on September 13 and 14.

Learn more about upcoming shows this season at grsymphony.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.