Grand Rapids Symphony opens its 95th season this weekend

Instruments are being tuned, rehearsals are being held, and it’s all building up to opening night for the Grand Rapids Symphony.

For opening weekend, listen to the triumphant world of Wagner's Lohengrin to the profound depths of Bruckner's Symphony No. 3, often referred to as his "Wagner Symphony."

The Grand Rapids Symphony’s 95th season opens with performances on September 13 and 14.

Learn more about upcoming shows this season at grsymphony.org.

