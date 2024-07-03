Grand Rapids Symphony brings instruments outdoors for its summer concert series

There’s something special about enjoying live music outside, and the Grand Rapids Symphony is performing at various places across West Michigan this summer to share their musical talents.
The symphony is packing up its instruments and making the rounds so that the entire community can enjoy their beautiful music in the great outdoors while making it free or affordable.
FIFTH THIRD BANK SUMMER CONCERTS AT MEIJER GARDENS
GRS with Bruce Hornsby (SOLD OUT)
Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.
GRS with Warren Haynes
Monday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
GRS with Black Violin
Thursday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.
LOLLIPOPS CONCERTS: “GREEN EGGS AND HAM”
Rosa Parks Circle
Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.
Lincoln Park
Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.
Garfield Park
Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. & 3:15 p.m.
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON IN CONCERT
DeVos Performance Hall
Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR BLUE LAKE PUBLIC RADIO
Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp
Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m.
NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES
Sullivan/Valley Field
Saturday, August 3
4:30 p.m. Gates Open
6:00 p.m. Concert begins
Purchase tickets for these shows and learn more at grsymphony.org.
Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok