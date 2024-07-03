Grand Rapids Symphony brings instruments outdoors for its summer concert series

There’s something special about enjoying live music outside, and the Grand Rapids Symphony is performing at various places across West Michigan this summer to share their musical talents.

The symphony is packing up its instruments and making the rounds so that the entire community can enjoy their beautiful music in the great outdoors while making it free or affordable.

FIFTH THIRD BANK SUMMER CONCERTS AT MEIJER GARDENS

GRS with Bruce Hornsby (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.

GRS with Warren Haynes

Monday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

GRS with Black Violin

Thursday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

LOLLIPOPS CONCERTS: “GREEN EGGS AND HAM”

Rosa Parks Circle

Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Lincoln Park

Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Garfield Park

Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. & 3:15 p.m.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON IN CONCERT

DeVos Performance Hall

Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR BLUE LAKE PUBLIC RADIO

Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp

Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES

Sullivan/Valley Field

Saturday, August 3

4:30 p.m. Gates Open

6:00 p.m. Concert begins

Purchase tickets for these shows and learn more at grsymphony.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok