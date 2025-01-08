Grand Rapids Rise hoping to pack the house for home opener against reigning Pro Volleyball Federation champs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Rise opens its second season at home this Sunday, January 12 and the team wants to pack the house at Van Andel Arena. Michigan’s only professional volleyball team is coming off a successful first season, with a second-place finish in the Pro Volleyball Federation, losing to the Omaha Supernovas. The home opener will be a rematch of the championship when Omaha returns to West Michigan. Play begins at 6:00 pm. Bring the whole family for $1 pop and ice cream, plus a Rise t-shirt giveaway.

The 28-game season runs until May 2, when the Rise again take on the Supernovas, so there are plenty of chances to help cheer on the women on the court with returning head coach Cathy George. For more information about tickets, a schedule and a roster, you can head to grrise.com.