Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show kicks off today at DeVos Place

When making changes to a home, the change needs to be for the better and match lifestyle needs. The best place to find ideas, solutions, and connections for any remodeling or DIY project is at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show, kicking off Friday at DeVos Place.

Nearly 200 exhibitors will be inside the vendor hall to help envision and complete large or small projects in the home. Vendors include builders, contractors, remodelers, interior designers, home repair services, and more.

Rich Kogelschatz of Heartland Builders, is one of the experts giving seminars on the Build-It Stage. He will be sharing his expertise during the following seminars all weekend long:

Friday – 7:00 PM – Best Practices when Remodeling or Building a New Home

Saturday – 2:00 PM – Panel Discussion with other Builders/Remodelers/Bankers and others?

Sunday – 1:00 PM - Cost Effective Remodeling / New Home Building

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place on January 20-22 at DeVos Place.

Single-day tickets cost $12. Donate old kitchen cabinets or appliances to Habitat for Humanity of Kent County’s ReStore (Alpine or Division location) and receive 2 free admissions to the show. Or simply visit either ReStore location to get a discount code for $2 off admission.

To learn more about vendors appearing at the show, visit buildremodelgr.com.