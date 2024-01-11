Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show coming to DeVos Place this weekend

Looking to build, remodel, or redecorate a home in 2024? Find inspiration at the Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place from January 12-14.

The show features nearly 200 local exhibitors ready to inspire, educate, and activate the drive to build a dream home. From drywall repair, to interior design, to home construction, the pros will be there in person to answer questions.

The Designer Showcase will feature a collection of six finished rooms by the area's best interior designers and furniture retailers following the latest trends.

There will also be seminars all weekend long featuring HDD Studios' Leslie Hart Davidson, Alyssa Cairns from Alcove Interiors and Furnishings, and Katelynn Ostruszka of Decorating Den Interiors.

See a complete schedule of vendors and seminars at showspan.com/grr/.