Grand Rapids Public Museum opens "Mandela: The Official Exhibit" on March 9

Saturday, March 9 is the opening day for a new exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum, Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

The exhibit aims to take guests on a personal journey through the life of the world's most iconic freedom fighter and political leader, Nelson Mandela. Guests will be able to see previously unseen films, photos, and the display of over 150 historical artifacts and personal effects.

The Mandela experience also includes:



Fresh insight into the people, places, and events that formed Mandela’s character and the challenges he faced.

Previously unseen film, photos, 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums, and archives worldwide.

Mandela’s suit worn for the opening of the South African parliament in 1996.

Mandela’s traditional headdress gifted to him by the king of the Xhosa people, Xolilzwe Sigcawu.

Mandela’s presidential desk and chair and his iconic beige trench coat, on display for the first time in two decades.

Immersive media presentations and scenic recreations, to actively engage with and experience key moments in Nelson Mandela’s life.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition will remain open until May 26 and is included with admission into the Grand Rapids Public Museum.