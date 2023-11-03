Grand Rapids Public Museum hosting the Cultural Heritage Festival on November 4

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting its annual fall Cultural Heritage Festival on Saturday, November 4.

The Cultural Heritage Festival brings in cultural organizations throughout West Michigan to share their culture with the community. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the celebration will feature a variety of organizations, performances, and presentations, and the Museum Café will feature food from around the globe.

Cultural Heritage Festival is included with general admission to the Museum.

Visit grpm.org/cultural-heritage-festivalfor a complete program schedule.