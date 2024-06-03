Grand Rapids Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge is happening now!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Find new interests, develop a new skill, or simply enjoy a good read, as the Summer Reading Challenge from the Grand Rapids Public Library kicks off! There are even prizes for people who take deep dive into reading this summer.

It's simple to join the challenge: sign up online or at any GRPL location, pick up your passport at said location, and then complete 12 activities from anywhere in the passport.

Participants can claim their mini prize after they’ve completed six activities and their grand prize after they’ve completed 12 activities. Youth get to choose a book to add to their home library, and adults get a GRPL lunch cooler.

Summer Reading Challenge: Read S'more takes place now through September 7. Participation is free and does not require a library card.

Discover all the summer activities taking place this year by visiting grpl.org/summerreading

