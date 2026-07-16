Grand Rapids Public Library's Comic Geek Out returning July 18

The Grand Rapids Public Library's annual comic event, the Comic Geek Out, returns this summer at the Main Library branch on 111 Library St NE.

From 12 to 5 P.M. on Saturday, July 18, attendees can meet other comic lovers across a variety of fandoms, as well as participate in hands-on activities, a comic and craft station, and receive free books. Snacks and beverages will also be provided while supplies last.

This year, attendees are invited to participate in a meet and greet with voice actor Damien Haas in the auditorium from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M.

The event is open to all ages and free to attend.

Branch Manager Osvaldo (Oz) Perez Rios sat down with Todd to talk about the event's growth and what's in store for this year.

Visit grpl.org for more information.

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