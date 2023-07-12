Grand Rapids Public Library's Comic Geek Out happening on July 15

Calling all lovers of comics, cosplay, and crafts, the Grand Rapids Public Library presents its Comic Geek Out this Saturday at its Yankee Clipper Branch on Saturday, July 15.

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library for hands-on activities, snacks, free books, a comic workshop, and other fun events designed for all ages. Plus, people are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character to take part in many cosplay activities and a contest.

There will also be a Meet and Greet with Voice Actor Jonah Scott from 2 to 3 p.m. Jonah Scott is a voice actor, singer, and Twitch streamer from Los Angeles, CA. Online and in the booth, he has done voice work with studios in Tokyo and across LA. Jonah has voiced many video games and serials including Dying Light 2, Beastars, Attack on Titan, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, The Way of the Househusband, and many more.



Comic Geek Out will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. For a complete event schedule, visit grpl.org/comicgeekout.