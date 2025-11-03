Grand Rapids program helps local entrepreneurs build, bond, and grow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Jodi VanHaren launched Advantage Mechanical Refrigeration out of her garage in 2001, she had just $1,000, a used pickup truck, and a deep love for the trades. Two decades later, her company employs more than 60 people across two states and has become a trusted name in industrial and commercial refrigeration.

But as a Native American woman in a male-dominated field, VanHaren knows the road to success isn’t always smooth. “You just have to have confidence that you belong at the table,” she said. “You’re not going to win everybody — that’s on them.”

That’s why she’s a strong supporter of the Micro Local Business Enterprises (MLBE) program, part of the City of Grand Rapids’ Equal Business Opportunity Program under the Office of Equity and Engagement. The MLBE program helps minority- and women-owned businesses gain access — not handouts — by connecting them to contracts and opportunities with larger companies.

Program Manager Amaad Hardy says certification allows vetted local companies to qualify for incentive programs that can make a big financial difference. “If a general contractor uses MLBE subcontractors for 15–20% of a project, they can get a 5% discount on their bid,” Hardy explained. “On a multimillion-dollar project, that could mean $100,000 off — a game changer.”

Launched in 2007, the program has helped dozens of businesses grow — and now, it’s expanding with a new bonding pilot program, designed to help small contractors strengthen their financial footing. The city provides technical assistance, CPA and accounting support, and connections to partners that can help companies qualify for bonding — a critical step for earning larger projects.

VanHaren compares bonding to building a house: “Your financials are the foundation. Who’s going to insure the roof if your foundation isn’t stable?”

The effort is already paying off — AMR is now part of some of the region’s biggest projects, including Grand Rapids’ new riverfront amphitheater. “It’s really neat to be part of something that will leave a legacy for the city,” VanHaren said. “To know we had a hand in it — that’s the dream.”