Grand Rapids Out of the Darkness Walk will raise awareness of suicide prevention

Nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in 2022, that's almost 15 out of every 100,000 people, which is more than any other year on record. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention uses research, education, and advocacy to try and make an impact, lower those numbers, and support survivors.

Walkers from around West Michigan will raise awareness of suicide prevention at the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on September 17.

The Grand Rapids/West Michigan Walk will host representatives from local mental health organizations to answer questions and provide information on available resources.

Check-in will start at 11 a.m., and the walk will take place at 1 p.m., at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

To donate or join this event, visit afsp.org/grandrapids.