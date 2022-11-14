Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns to DeVos Place Nov. 18 & 19

It's time to tempt your taste buds as the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns to DeVos Place on November 18 and 19.

Gina Ferwerda, author of "Meals from the Mitten," will be one of the presenters on the Meijer Food Stage. She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the foods and beverages people can sample at the event.

Hundreds of food, wine, and beer vendors will be showcasing thousands of wines from around the world, as well as craft beer and spirits, coffees and cordials, desserts, small plates, and intimate pairings. Plus there will be seminars discussing a variety of topics like craft spirits, non-alcoholic options, food pairings, and so much more.

The free Trolley from Affordable Limousine is also back again this year. Just park over in the DASH Lot #9 on Seward for just $2 and hop aboard the Trolley which will be making 10-minute loops throughout the Festival both days.

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival will take place November 18 from 4 to 10 p.m. and November 19 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 per person, with additional drink and food tickets being available for purchase via the EventPass App.

There will also be VIP experience tickets available for purchase. This will be a small group experience on Thursday before the event officially opens, limited to 20 people for each of the three sessions.

Learn more about the event and vendors at GRWineFestival.com.