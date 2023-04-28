Grand Rapids Heart Ball raising funds to support the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association's largest fundraising event of the year is its annual Heart Ball. Dr. Ronald Grifka from University of Michigan Health- West talks more about the event and how people can support their mission..

The annual black-tie optional gala is a night to honor survivors, patrons, and volunteers of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health.

The American Heart Association’s Heart Ball raises funds to support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The 2023 event will be held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids and will feature a VIP reception, cocktail hour, plus a full dinner program with a live auction. The Heart Ball will also feature our annual Richard M. DeVos Awards ceremony which honors two individuals who have proven their dedication to the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for longer, healthier lives

Mindy Seufert, Community Advocate, and Dr. Ronald Grifka, CMO, University of Michigan Health-West, are co-chairs of this year’s community-wide campaign.

The Grand Rapids Heart Ball will take place on May 4. While the event is sold out, the public is encouraging audiences to bid on silent auction items online at heart.org/grandrapidsgored.