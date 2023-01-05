Grand Rapids Griffins partner with i understand to host 2nd annual Mental Health Awareness Game

The Grand Rapids Griffins and i understand will be hosting their second annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday.

During the game, the hockey players will wear a sticker on their helmets showing support for people struggling with mental health. i understand, a nonprofit organization that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain, will also be present sharing their resources and sharing more information about mental health awareness.

In addition to shining a light on mental health awareness, this contest will be sensory-friendly, with decreased auditory and visual stimulations in consideration of those with sensory sensitivities.

The Griffins' 2nd annual Mental Health Awareness Night will take place on January 7. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $18 with $3 per ticket going to the non-profit, i understand.

To purchase tickets, visit griffinshockey.evenue.net.