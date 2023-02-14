Grand Rapids Go Red for Women luncheon will raise awareness of heart disease and stroke

The American Heart Association is partnering with the Grand Rapids community throughout the month of February to raise awareness of heart disease as the number one killer of women. The Go Red for Women luncheon, their signature fundraising event, is coming up on February 16.

Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has been raising money for lifesaving research. The movement is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

Amy Stahley, Interim Dean of Health Professions, at Davenport University has been named Chairwoman of the organization’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon this year.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Watermark Country Club, there will be a plated lunch, silent auction, and health screenings available for guests.

This year’s luncheon theme is Be The Beat and is designed to raise awareness of the importance of knowing CPR and addressing the disparity in the rate at that women receive bystander CPR.

For more information and to register to attend the Go Red for Women Luncheon, contact (616) 482-1502 or visit ahagrandrapids.org.