Grand Rapids Gets Gamified: City Games Season 2 is Underway

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine the city as a game board and YOU are the token. City Games is bringing back another season of fun that will transform Grand Rapids into an interactive playground.

Season 2 has launched and this citywide adventure invites residents and visitors alike to explore the city through a series of engaging challenges, including scavenger hunts, trivia, photo missions, and GPS-based activities. Players will earn points and unlock digital badges as they discover hidden gems, solve riddles about local history, and capture unique moments at Grand Rapids landmarks.

With over $500 in prizes, including weekly giveaways and a grand prize for top competitors, the stakes are high and the fun is guaranteed.Season 2 introduces exciting new features, including an expanded selection of challenges and badges, allowing participants to achieve "Local Legend" status. The game has also partnered with more local businesses – restaurants, shops, breweries, and venues – to offer interactive experiences and real-world rewards.

The season culminates in a citywide scavenger hunt finale, promising a thrilling, high-stakes adventure across Grand Rapids. City Games is free to play and accessible via smartphone, making it easy for anyone to join the adventure. Players can compete solo or with friends, and businesses can participate as venue partners or sponsors, gaining exposure through custom challenges that drive foot traffic and engagement.

Season 2 runs until May 4th. You can click here to download the app and start playing!

