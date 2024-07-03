Watch Now
Grand Rapids Foodie Festival returns to Calder Plaza July 5-7

Discover some of West Michigan's best food and beverages while celebrating the different flavors and culture in the community.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 03, 2024

Foodies will eat well during Independence Day weekend during Grand Rapids Foodie Fest! From brats and hot dogs to something entirely new, let someone else do the cooking this holiday weekend.

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest is a mouth-watering, family friendly experience showcasing the diversity, talent, and tasty eats that local food vendors, food trucks, and merchant vendors have to offer.

The food truck festival will take place July 5-7 at Calder Plaza at the following times:

Friday: 3 -10 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

See a list of vendors and more information at grandrapidsfoodiefest.com.

