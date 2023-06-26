Grand Rapids Foodie Fest offers three days of food and fun for your 4th of July weekend

All are welcome to enjoy a three-day weekend of curated food and drink, local merchants, live music, dance performances and more at the Grand Rapids Foodie Fest from June 30 - July 2 in downtown Grand Rapids. The event will be held at the Calder Plaza and will offer a great day of fun for those looking to enjoy the Grand Rapids fireworks show on July 1. Friday's events will run from 3 - 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday both start at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

The Morning Mix got a sneak peek, and taste, of one of the many food vendors that will be on hand. Learn more by watching the interview or heading to the event website.