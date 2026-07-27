Grand Rapids food scene celebrates Burger Week

It's no secret that Grand Rapids has a vibrant food scene and many local businesses that offer something for everyone. Local restaurants are participating in Burger Week from July 27 through August 2, bringing special menu items and deals, while customers can have fun along the way for a chance to win prizes!

Customers can download the Burger Week app to their mobile device, where a list of participating restaurants will be available. Customers can check in at locations they visit and earn points through the app with every check-in. Customers who check in at five or more restaurants will be entered to win a prize.

Participating restaurants will also offer $7 to $10 burger specials. While most restaurants require dining in to receive the specials, carry-out options may vary. All information regarding dine-in or carry-out options is available on the Burger Week app.

Grand Rapids Magazine Publisher Jason Hosko and Gypsum Grill and Event Center Chef and Owner Andre Neimanis and Chris Sobieck visited the Morning Mix to share more about what to expect this week!

Visit grburgerweek.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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