Grand Rapids Fine Arts Club hosting artist open house on July 23

Artists can bring their work to sell, and non-artists can come to the show to purchase locally made pieces.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jun 26, 2024

The Grand Rapids Fine Arts Club is a community designed for inclusion and accessibility, bringing together artists and appreciators monthly to network and engage. The group is hosting its next open house in July, and everyone is invited!

Artists of all mediums are encouraged to bring up to two pieces of art to display at the open house. No registration is required; just show up with the art and a price tag for when someone wants to purchase it.

The next open house will happen at The Comedy Project on July 23. Artist check-in is at 5 p.m. and the open house starts at 6. The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

