Grand Rapids Film Festival winner discusses film, "Behind Our Walls"

Everyone deserves a second chance, no matter what they've done; that is the underlying message behind the award-winning documentary, "Behind Our Walls."

"Behind Our Walls," a film by Nate Roels, won the Grand Rapids Film Festival by telling a heart-wrenching story of resilience and determination. This film, which began filming in 2019, shares the stories of Michigan prisoners to hopefully reveal incarcerated individuals as humans rather than their worst mistakes.

The public will have a chance to see this award-winning documentary on October 26 at Calvin University's Covenant Fine Arts Center Auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m. The viewing will include a panel discussion with formerly incarcerated individuals and experts from Calvin.

General admission is $10 to the public, but Calvin University and Seminary members can get in for free.

Learn more about this event at calvin.edu.