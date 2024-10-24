Grand Rapids film company, Manitou Films, wins State History Award for “Lake Leelanau, Spirit of the Lake”

Grand Rapids Film and Television Production Company, Manitou Films, received the State History Award in the Media category from the Historical Society of Michigan for its documentary “Lake Leelanau, Spirit of the Lake.”

The Media Award annually recognizes a single piece of media that focuses on one or more Michigan history topics and conveys those subjects to a wide audience. The Historical Society of Michigan’s awards programs ensure that individuals and organizations that preserve and promote Michigan’s rich history receive acclaim for their contributions.

"Lake Leelanau, Spirit of the Lake" explores the history, ecology, and cultural significance of Lake Leelanau in Northern Michigan. The film uses archival footage, interviews, and cinematography to portray the lake’s evolution from prehistoric times to the present day.

The film is currently playing in theaters across Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.

