Grand Rapids Comic Con Spring Fling taking a road trip to Kalamazoo April 14-16

The Grand Rapids Comic Con is taking a road trip! The Spring Fling event will be held at the Kalamazoo Expo Event Center and promises a good time for fans and collectors across West Michigan.

Everyone's favorite heroes and original cosplay characters will be at the event. The weekend will also feature celebrity guests from Star Trek: DS9, Death Note, Star Wars Rebels— James Corlett, the original voice of Goku in Dragon Ball Z.

Plus, some of the minds behind the world's most favorite comic books will be there like Jim Steranko (Nick Fury, Captain America), Scott Rosema (Space Ghost, Batman: The Animated Series), and dozens more.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con will take place April 14-16. Grab your tickets hereor at the door.

See the complete schedule and learn more at grcomiccon.com.