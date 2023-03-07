Grand Rapids Civic Theatre to debut West Michigan playwright productions during "Ten For All" festival

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents the 3rd annual Ten For All festival, presenting original 10-minute plays written by West Michigan playwrights.

The festival received over 100 submissions for plays in several categories. These plays were anonymously read and scored, then adjudicated by local theatre experts and media, and business leaders. The top plays in each category will be performed live on stage at the Meijer Majestic Theatre, and audience members voted to give one playwright the coveted “Audience Choice” Award in both the youth and adult categories.

The following plays will be presented on stage for this year's festival:

The Map by Everleigh Murphy - Grade 1-5 Finalist

In Your Defense by Peter Bryant - Grade 9-12 Finalist

Jab by Erin Osgood - Heroes and Villains Finalist

Booths by Eirann Betka-Pope - Love Story Finalist

The Night Porter by Jason Strutz - Mystery Category

All plays are World Premieres; in order to enter the competition, the playwright’s original work cannot have been formerly staged and presented to the public.

Volunteer actors from West Michigan bring the stories to life on stage; all performers audition for Ten For All like other shows in the season.

Learn more about the Ten For All festival by visiting grct.org.

