Grand Rapids Civic Theatre shines light on life after incarceration in "Clyde's"

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "Clyde's," a 2022 Tony-nominated play that shines light on the lives of people impacted in different ways by the criminal justice system.

In Clyde’s, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre also offers accessibility resources and special programming:



Pay What You Want January: Every single performance throughout the run.

American Sign Language Interpreted and Audio-Described Performance: January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Relaxed Environment Performance: January 24, 7:30 p.m.

Community Resource Night: January 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Performances of "Clyde's" will take place January 19-28, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grct.org/clydes.