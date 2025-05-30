Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "Waitress"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Flour. Sugar. Butter. Essential ingredients in baking and a common theme in the latest musical to take the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Originally a film from 2007, the Broadway adaptation of Waitress was formed from an all-women creative team. Set in the southern United States, waitress and pie-maker Jenna is stuck in a loveless marriage and unexpected pregnancy, all while deciding if opening her own pie shop may need to be put on hold.

The Civic's company of Waitress consists of 31 volunteer cast members, with a primary cast of eight in lead and supporting roles. An additional eight "alternate" cast members, who in addition to understudying, have their own performance on Thursdays during the show's run. Waitress also will feature 11 cast members making their Civic Theatre debut, including Makenzie Pusey, playing the lead role of Jenna.

The show runs from June 6 through 29 with performances held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 P.M. Sundays feature a 2 P.M. matinee. The show length is approximately two-and-a-half hours including intermission.

The show is rated PG-13 due to domestic abuse, adult language, use of alcohol, and sexual situations.

Noddea Skidmore, GRCT's Director of Marketing & Communications, along with performers Makenzie Pusey and Alexa Wollney, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the show as well as perform one of the songs featured in the musical.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grct.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok