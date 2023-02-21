Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "Puffs"

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. Get the story of the other students at the same school, who weren't destined to save the world, in Grand Rapids Civic Theatre's latest production of "Puffs."

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s production of Puffs features a cast of 11 volunteer actors between the ages of 15 and 23. The show is non-stop action, covering all seven years at a very magical school, where all of the actors are playing multiple characters in a school of hundreds of students.

"Puffs" will be performed March 3-12, Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show, visit grct.org/puffs or call (616) 222-6650.