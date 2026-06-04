Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "Legally Blonde: The Musical"

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Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is about to be tickled pink as "Legally Blonde: The Musical" takes the stage based on the beloved movie about Elle Woods' journey through law school, shattering stereotypes in the process.

Civic's production features a cast of 33 humans and four different dogs on the role of Elle's dog Bruiser and Paulette's dog Rufus. An alternate cast of four are in lead and supporting roles who perform on Thursdays as well as in the event of needed understudy roles. 16 cast members comprise the ensemble and will be on stage for all show nights. Performances run June 5 through 28.

Additionally, all tickets for the Civic Theatre's centennial season go on sale opening night. Stage door drinks and libations will be available on Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, June 27, while Wednesdays feature the "Pick Your Price" ticket options.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" is rated PG-13 for suggestive language, references, and innuendo.

Visit grct.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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