Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" is taking the stage at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, telling the story that chronicles Carole King's remarkable rise from a teenage songwriter to a music legend.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, “Take Good Care of My Baby”, “Up on the Roof”, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, and “Natural Woman”, this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you’ll never forget. Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil; Book by Douglas McGrath; Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Performances will take place now through June 30.

For tickets and pricing, visit grct.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok