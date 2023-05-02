Grand Rapids Civic Theatre hosting annual fundraising event, Theatre Transforms

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is hosting its annual fundraising event under a new name, Theatre Transforms, on May 9.

Formerly named Bright Lights on Civic, the fundraiser will be an evening celebrating the work GRCT is doing both on and off the stage.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations, mingle with guests, and hear from our Executive and Artistic Directors on how community support helps Civic Theatre continue to engage the community through the magic of Theatre Arts.

The evening will end with a private performance of SOMETHING ROTTEN! on the Meijer Majestic Stage.

Guests need to be 21 or older to attend.

To purchase tickets visit grct.org/theatretransforms, or call 616.222.6650.