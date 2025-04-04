Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosting Spring Break Bonanza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is back open for fun, education and engagement just in time for Spring Break. During it's Spring Break Bonanza, there are special activities, from creating with clay, to an obstacle course, an instrument garden, bubble science, drumming with Josh Dunigan and celebrity storytimes. Make sure to check out the full schedule for the week of April 4-13.

Coming up on May 27, Alma's Way: Welcome to My Neighborhood opens. Based on the PBS KIDS show, Alma's Way, this exhibit will transport guests to the Bronx, with a bustling Bodega, a subway, community center, her father's vet clinic and more. The exhibit will help all the guests practice critical thinking skills and celebrate vibrant Puerto Rican culture.