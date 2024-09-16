Watch Now
Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair hosts second event of the year in Grandville on Sept. 21

The Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair prepares to host its second event of the year in Grandville on September 21, where products and services are created by kids.

Children, ages 5-14, develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace.  This is a family-friendly event, and everyone is encouraged to come out and support the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Businesses will then be judged by local entrepreneurs to win cash prizes.

Dozens of children's businesses will be set up at the Grandville Farmers Market, located at 4055 Maple St. SW, from 10 a.m. to noon.

To learn more, visit grchildrensbusinessfair.com.

