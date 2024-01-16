Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show coming to DeVos Place January 18-21

For some, travel means airports or trains. But for those who want independence and freedom to roam where they want to go, an RV or camper is the way to travel.

People can views more than 200,000-square-feet of RVs from a dozen dealers at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show inside DeVos Place this weekend.

View the latest motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, teardrops, fold-downs, and van campers are on display and available for purchase, with financing available right at the show.

Plus, guests will have opportunities to explore potential vacation destinations, hundreds of public and private campgrounds, resorts, and more.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show will take place at the following times:

Thursday, January 18, 3-9 p.m.

Friday, January 19, 12-9 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14, or $18 for a multi-day ticket.

Get a complete show schedule at GrandRapidsRVShow.com.