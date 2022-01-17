Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show arrives at DeVos Place Jan. 20-23

Love to travel and camp? Discover new ways and places to travel at the upcoming Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show at DeVos Place.

A dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000-square-feet results in the biggest RV Show in the state.

Along with new RVs, there is a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations!

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show will take place on the following dates and times:



January 20, 3 to 9 p.m.

January 21, 12 to 9 p.m.

January 22, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $12 and kids 6-14 are $5. Multi-day tickets are $18.

To see a complete event schedule and purchase tickets, visit showspan.com/GRV.