Grand Rapids business offers outdoor lighting services to Well House homes

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offer residential and commercial lighting services that make upscale homes look stunning after dark. Ran by Rob Clark, services include curb appeal, landcaping, deck and patio lighting options, and pathway lighting for an extra finishing touch.

Rob has recently been taking that lighting expertise and services to Well House, a Grand Rapids non-profit organization that helps members of the unhoused population by purchasing vacant, boarded-up homes and transforms them into permanent housing solutions. Since 2013, the organization has housed over 5,000 people and owns 16 properties in West Michigan.

Rob recently worked on Well House's main office at 600 Cass SE, and sat down with Michelle to share more about the work Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has done for Well House.

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