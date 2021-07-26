Grand Rapids Bucket List brings adventure and experiences to people in West Michigan

For people who are itching to get out and about the city of Grand Rapids after a year of isolation, there's a new way to explore the city and experience new things with Grand Rapids Bucket List.

Grand Rapids Bucket List partners with local businesses and experiences to help people find the best activities in the city of Grand Rapids and beyond.

The GR Bucket List makes new experiences more accessible by bringing adventures to the forefront. They provide tools to fulfill anyone's bucket list, whether it's to learn a new skill, witness special moments, or participate in cultural events and adventures.

The Grand Rapids Bucket List will be hosting a launch part on Thursday, July 29 at Rutledge, located at 120 Ionia Ave. SW in suite 101.

The party will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with music, food, drinks, and businesses showcasing what they'll have to offer for their experiences with Grand Rapids Bucket List.

To learn more or to sign up for an experience, visit grandrapidsbucketlist.com.