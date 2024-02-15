Grand Rapids Boat Show happening at DeVos Place now thru Feb. 18

Michigan's longest-running boat show is back at DeVos Place, showing off the latest makes and models of watercraft now through February 18.

Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft to pro style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats.

For the past several years, an excellent showing of Cruisers, Tiara, Robalo, Scout, Boston Whaler, Pursuit, Ranger Tugs, Formula, Cobalt and Monterey have been on display. This year’s Queen of the Show is a 40-foot Aviara from Skipper Buds.

Boat owners and enthusiasts can also listen to a variety of seminars from manufacturers, boating experts, and water sport professionals each day of the Boat Show.

Plus, for entertainment, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel will be back doing tricks in his small watercraft. Performing daily, Twiggy provides a family-friendly way to learn about water safety.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 15, 12– 8pm

Friday, February 16, 12 – 9pm

Saturday, February, 17 10 am – 9pm

Sunday, February, 18 10am – 5pm

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 14, then kids 5 and under are admitted free.

Purchase tickets online at showspan.com/GRB/home/dates-times-admission.