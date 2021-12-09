Grand Rapids Ballet's "The Nutcracker" returns for the first time since 2019

Visions of sugar plum fairies dancing don't have to be just in your head, they are finally returning to the stage as the Grand Rapids Ballet presents the holiday classic: The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker follows Clara as she journeys through the Land of the Sweets, guided by the Sugar Plum Fairy where she is dazzled by swirling snowflakes and waltzing flowers.

Grand Rapids Ballet dancers perform enchanting choreography by Val Caniparoli in front of wonderfully imagined sets by Chris Van Allsburg, designed by Eugene Lee, with live accompaniment from the Grand Rapids Symphony to Tchaikovsky’s magical score.

Plus, after the performance, there's a tea party offered to make the experience even more memorable. Join Clara and friends for a tea party on December 12 starting at 11 a.m. at the Ambassador Ballroom inside Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for tea, pastries, and a meet-and-greet with the cast.

The Nutcracker will take place at DeVos Performance Hall on December 10-12 & 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at grballet.com/nutcracker or call the Box Office at 616-454-4771 ext. 10.