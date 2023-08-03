Grand Rapids Ballet to perform outdoors at Millennium Park on August 5

The Grand Rapids Ballet is partnering with Trail.Club, a nonprofit focused on maintaining West Michigan's nature trails, hosts unique outdoor performances at Millennium Park.

The performances will be held on August 5 at one of West Michigan's most pristine walking trails – the Hansen Nature Trail – and will feature three different duets ranging in length from three to five minutes. The entire outdoor experience will last for just under an hour.

GRB dancers will move through the trails and trees, giving the audience the feeling of being part of the performance. Audience members can walk alongside the dancers and experience the ballet up close from a perspective like never before.

The free performances will take place at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday morning.