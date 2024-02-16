Grand Rapids Ballet presents, "Sleeping Beauty"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Ballet brings fairy tales to life in their upcoming performance of "Sleeping Beauty."

Dancers from the production joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give viewers a sneak peek with a dance performance from the show.

This timeless production follows the traditional tale of Princess Aurora and the curse placed on her and her kingdom by the evil fairy Carabosse, the benevolent Lilac Fairy, and Prince Désiré who can awaken her from the spell only with true love's kiss.

This production will also feature Grand Rapids Ballet School students alongside the professional company’s dancers.

Performances will take place on February 23-25.

Plus, a special event will be hosted on February 25 before the performance, Sleeping Beauty’s Birthday Party. Join the characters of "Sleeping Beauty" from noon to 1 p.m. for a memorable royal gathering where party guests can create enchanted crafts to take home, and enjoy sweet treats.

Party wear, crowns, and sparkles are encouraged as you join us to help celebrate Princess Aurora’s sweet sixteen.

To purchase tickets, visit grballet.com.