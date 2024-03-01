Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company presents "Snow White"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the best ballet company of them all? The Grand Rapids Ballet of course! The junior company is soon raising the curtain on their latest production, "Snow White."

Performances will take place on March 8-10 & 16-17 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

There will be a special event taking place on March 10 before that day's performance, Snow White's Tea Party. Starting at 11 a.m. kids can meet the characters of "Snow White," enjoy some tea and treats, as well as get a more in-depth version of the story that isn't portrayed on stage.

To get tickets and learn more, visit grballet.com.